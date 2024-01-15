Persistent Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir: An Insight by Indian Army Chief

In a revelation that underscores the persistent tension and security challenges on India’s borders, the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, has indicated that despite concerted efforts to curb terrorism, the infrastructure supporting these activities remains intact across the border. This has led to an increase in threats in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Rajouri and Poonch.

Persisting Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir

General Pande highlighted the significant rise in terrorist activities in the southern region of Pir Panjal, in particular, the Rajouri-Poonch belt in Jammu and Kashmir. The intact terror infrastructure across the border and the Indian Army’s subsequent efforts to foil infiltration attempts were brought to light during his address.

The Chief of Army Staff also emphasized the drop in terror-related incidents in the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir due to the continuous efforts of the security forces. The proactive policies and peace accords in the northeast, with special mention of positive developments in Manipur, were also touched upon.

Strengthening Border Security

General Pande emphasized the need to strengthen modern infrastructure and capabilities to deal with the persistent threat. He stressed on the Army’s readiness to deal with any situation on the northern borders and highlighted the development of critical infrastructure in border areas. These developments come in the wake of increased tensions and security threats in these regions, underscoring the need for enhanced vigilance and preparedness.

In conclusion, while the Indian Army continues to wage a relentless battle against terror, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir underscores the need to maintain heightened security and vigilance. The unending challenges on the border are a stark reminder of the complex security dynamics that India faces and the need for constant evolution of strategies to counter them.