en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Persistent Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir: An Insight by Indian Army Chief

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Persistent Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir: An Insight by Indian Army Chief

In a revelation that underscores the persistent tension and security challenges on India’s borders, the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, has indicated that despite concerted efforts to curb terrorism, the infrastructure supporting these activities remains intact across the border. This has led to an increase in threats in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Rajouri and Poonch.

Persisting Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir

General Pande highlighted the significant rise in terrorist activities in the southern region of Pir Panjal, in particular, the Rajouri-Poonch belt in Jammu and Kashmir. The intact terror infrastructure across the border and the Indian Army’s subsequent efforts to foil infiltration attempts were brought to light during his address.

The Chief of Army Staff also emphasized the drop in terror-related incidents in the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir due to the continuous efforts of the security forces. The proactive policies and peace accords in the northeast, with special mention of positive developments in Manipur, were also touched upon.

Strengthening Border Security

General Pande emphasized the need to strengthen modern infrastructure and capabilities to deal with the persistent threat. He stressed on the Army’s readiness to deal with any situation on the northern borders and highlighted the development of critical infrastructure in border areas. These developments come in the wake of increased tensions and security threats in these regions, underscoring the need for enhanced vigilance and preparedness.

In conclusion, while the Indian Army continues to wage a relentless battle against terror, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir underscores the need to maintain heightened security and vigilance. The unending challenges on the border are a stark reminder of the complex security dynamics that India faces and the need for constant evolution of strategies to counter them.

0
India Lifestyle Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
23 seconds ago
Indian Railways: New Connectivity, Extended Services and Winter Challenges
The Indian Railways is charting a new course to enhance connectivity and ease of travel, with the announcement of a Vande Bharat train service between Saharsa and New Delhi. This promising development is set to transform transportation options for commuters travelling between Bihar and the national capital, fostering greater accessibility and convenience. Extension of Vande
Indian Railways: New Connectivity, Extended Services and Winter Challenges
Security Forces Deployed at MCD House Amid BJP Councillors' Protest
57 seconds ago
Security Forces Deployed at MCD House Amid BJP Councillors' Protest
Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design
5 mins ago
Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
29 seconds ago
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
IRCON International Limited Opens Recruitment Drive for Engineering Professionals
35 seconds ago
IRCON International Limited Opens Recruitment Drive for Engineering Professionals
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
43 seconds ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
17 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
21 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
25 seconds
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
29 seconds
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
32 seconds
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
34 seconds
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
35 seconds
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
43 seconds
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
45 seconds
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
20 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
41 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app