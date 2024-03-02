Perrine Man Press Wins Extra Mile Award: Inspiring Self-Value in Twin Falls

In a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday, Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce honored local heroes, Perrine Man Press co-owners Kenji and Cory Paulson, with the coveted Extra Mile Award. The recognition spotlighted their significant contributions to the community through their innovative Made For More campaign. Launched in 2022, the initiative has sparked a wave of inspiration across Twin Falls, highlighting the intrinsic value of every individual.

Igniting Change with Made For More

Since its inception in 2017, Perrine Man Press has grown from a visionary startup to a cornerstone of the Twin Falls community. The unveiling of their brick-and-mortar store in 2020 marked a new chapter in their mission to empower. However, it was the 2022 Made For More campaign that truly encapsulated their ethos, encouraging residents to embrace self-love and recognize their inherent worth. Stories shared during the award ceremony painted a vivid picture of the campaign's profound impact, with community members openly expressing how Kenji and Cory's work has transformed their views on self-value.

A Community's Embrace

The surprise award ceremony was not just a celebration of the Paulsons' achievements but also a reflection of the community's gratitude. Surrounded by family, coworkers, and Twin Falls residents, the couple witnessed firsthand the fruits of their labor. Cory's words during the event, urging everyone to believe in their value 'right now,' resonated deeply, reinforcing the campaign's core message. This event highlighted the unique bond between Perrine Man Press and the Twin Falls community, a relationship built on mutual respect and shared values.

Extra Mile Award: Beyond Business

Chamber ambassador Angela Miller eloquently described the essence of the Extra Mile Award, emphasizing its role in celebrating those who contribute significantly to the community beyond their business endeavors. By awarding it to Kenji and Cory, the Chamber acknowledged not just their entrepreneurial success but their commitment to fostering a culture of self-love and acceptance in Twin Falls. The Paulsons' daily efforts to create 'magic' for the community serve as a reminder of the powerful impact businesses can have on societal norms and individual lives.

As Twin Falls continues to bask in the glow of the Made For More campaign, the story of Perrine Man Press and its co-owners serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Their recognition with the Extra Mile Award is a testament to the profound influence of community-centered values in business. In a world often bogged down by negativity, the Paulsons remind us of the beauty in recognizing our worth and the power of a community that comes together to celebrate its collective strength and potential.