PEOPLE Tested Review: Top Lip Stains and Tints Unveiled

The PEOPLE Tested team, renowned for their rigorous and thorough evaluations of beauty products, recently conducted a comprehensive review of 23 popular lip stains and tints. The goal of this assessment was to pinpoint the best lip stains on the market, based on factors such as pigmentation, formula quality, shade range, performance, longevity, and comfort.

Top Pick: Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip and Cheek Tint

Emerging as the top pick from this exhaustive evaluation was the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip and Cheek Tint. This product is lauded for its versatility, serving both as a lip stain and a cheek tint. Users also praised its lightweight and pleasant rose scent, easy blendability, watery consistency, and impressive staying power. While the original Benetint comes in a universal rose hue, Benefit has expanded the range to include several other variations in different tones.

Professional Insight: Dominique Lerma

Renowned makeup artist Dominique Lerma recommends opting for a long-wearing, non-transferable lip stain that boasts high-quality ingredients. According to Lerma, such attributes ensure the product delivers the best effect, maintaining a vibrant, fresh appearance throughout the day.

Notable Alternatives

Another product earning an honorable mention in this review is the Etude House Dear Darling Lip Tint. This lip tint has been recognized as an affordable alternative to the Benetint. Offering buildable coverage, this product also touts a range of vibrant shades, including grape and orange. The Dior Addict Lip Tint also received a notable mention, celebrated for its subtle pigmentation and extensive shade range. However, it’s worth noting that some users found this product more challenging to remove than others.