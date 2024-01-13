en English
Fashion

PEOPLE Tested Review: Top Lip Stains and Tints Unveiled

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
PEOPLE Tested Review: Top Lip Stains and Tints Unveiled

The PEOPLE Tested team, renowned for their rigorous and thorough evaluations of beauty products, recently conducted a comprehensive review of 23 popular lip stains and tints. The goal of this assessment was to pinpoint the best lip stains on the market, based on factors such as pigmentation, formula quality, shade range, performance, longevity, and comfort.

Top Pick: Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip and Cheek Tint

Emerging as the top pick from this exhaustive evaluation was the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip and Cheek Tint. This product is lauded for its versatility, serving both as a lip stain and a cheek tint. Users also praised its lightweight and pleasant rose scent, easy blendability, watery consistency, and impressive staying power. While the original Benetint comes in a universal rose hue, Benefit has expanded the range to include several other variations in different tones.

Professional Insight: Dominique Lerma

Renowned makeup artist Dominique Lerma recommends opting for a long-wearing, non-transferable lip stain that boasts high-quality ingredients. According to Lerma, such attributes ensure the product delivers the best effect, maintaining a vibrant, fresh appearance throughout the day.

Notable Alternatives

Another product earning an honorable mention in this review is the Etude House Dear Darling Lip Tint. This lip tint has been recognized as an affordable alternative to the Benetint. Offering buildable coverage, this product also touts a range of vibrant shades, including grape and orange. The Dior Addict Lip Tint also received a notable mention, celebrated for its subtle pigmentation and extensive shade range. However, it’s worth noting that some users found this product more challenging to remove than others.

Fashion
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

