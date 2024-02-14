Penticton Fundraisers Sizzle: Chili Cookoff and Grand Slam Day Raise $6,000 for SOWINS

Chy Brown and Kelly Adams, the dynamic duo from Highway 97 Brewing Co, dished out their fiery chili at the seventh annual Loving Mugs Chili Cookoff. The event, hosted by the Penticton Art Gallery, was a scorching success, raising over $3,000 for the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society (SOWINS).

Advertisment

In another display of community spirit, Denny's in Penticton hosted a Grand Slam Day, serving up 610 hearty breakfasts between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Priced at an affordable $4.99 each, the event generated over $3,000 for SOWINS, an organization dedicated to supporting locals leaving abusive and violent situations.

A Tale of Two Fundraisers

The Loving Mugs Chili Cookoff and Denny's Grand Slam Day saw Penticton residents rally together to support a vital cause. These events not only showcased the culinary talents of local businesses but also highlighted the power of community solidarity.

Advertisment

"We're thrilled with the turnout," said Chy Brown, co-owner of Highway 97 Brewing Co. "It's fantastic to see so many people coming out to support SOWINS and enjoy some delicious chili."

Denny's staff and SOWINS board members were equally ecstatic about the successful fundraiser. The restaurant buzzed with energy as patrons filled their plates and their hearts, knowing that each bite brought them closer to making a difference in someone's life.

SOWINS: A Beacon of Hope

Advertisment

SOWINS provides essential services to women and children in need, offering safe housing, counseling, and resources to help them rebuild their lives. The funds raised through events like the Loving Mugs Chili Cookoff and Denny's Grand Slam Day are crucial in ensuring that these vital programs continue.

"Every dollar counts," said SOWINS board member, Kelly Adams. "We're incredibly grateful to everyone who came out to support us and to Denny's and Highway 97 Brewing Co for hosting these amazing events."

Looking Ahead

Advertisment

As Penticton residents reflect on the success of these fundraisers, they can look forward to the next opportunity to support SOWINS: Bounce Radio's Have a Heart Radiothon on March 8.

With a proven track record of coming together for important causes, the Penticton community is sure to make this event another resounding success.

In a world where news headlines often focus on conflict and division, stories like these serve as a reminder of the power of community and the impact that individuals can have when they work together towards a common goal.

As Chy Brown put it, "Today was about more than just chili and Grand Slam breakfasts. It was about showing that we care about our neighbors and that we're committed to making a difference in their lives."

And what could be more newsworthy than that?