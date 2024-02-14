Penticton Denny's Raises $3,000 for Women in Needs Society on Grand Slam Day

Penticton Denny's Grand Slam Day: A Community Unites for a Cause

Breakfast for a Cause: Denny's Grand Slam Day Fundraiser

On a crisp February morning, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and sizzling bacon wafted through the air at Penticton Denny's, as the restaurant hosted its Grand Slam Day fundraiser. From 8 am to 4 pm, community members flocked to the diner, eager to support a vital cause. For just $4.99, patrons enjoyed a hearty Grand Slam breakfast, with each sale contributing to the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society (SOWINS).

In just 8 hours, 610 Grand Slam breakfasts were sold, raising over $3,000 for the local organization. The fundraiser was a resounding success, with SOWINS expressing their gratitude towards Denny's and the Penticton community for their generous support.

SOWINS: A Safe Haven Amidst Turmoil

The South Okanagan Women in Needs Society provides an essential lifeline for locals facing abusive and violent situations. By offering safe housing, counseling, and support services, SOWINS empowers individuals to break free from cycles of violence and rebuild their lives.

"The funds raised during Denny's Grand Slam Day will make a significant impact on the lives of those we serve," said a SOWINS representative. "We are incredibly grateful for the community's ongoing support."

A Community's Unwavering Support

The Penticton community has consistently rallied around SOWINS, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a safe and nurturing environment for all. With events like Denny's Grand Slam Day fundraiser, the community not only raises much-needed funds but also spreads awareness about the critical work of SOWINS.

As the sun set on a successful day, Penticton Denny's owner, Dave Hodge, reflected on the event's impact. "It's truly humbling to see our community come together in support of such an important cause. We are proud to partner with SOWINS and will continue to find ways to give back."

For those inspired by Penticton Denny's Grand Slam Day fundraiser, the next opportunity to support SOWINS is just around the corner. Bounce Radio's Have a Heart Radiothon will take place on March 8, offering another chance for the community to unite and make a difference.

In a world that can often seem overwhelming, the Penticton community's unwavering support for SOWINS serves as a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can create lasting change. Together, we can foster a brighter, safer future for all.