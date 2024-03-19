Penny Lancaster Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Dublin with Guinness and Girlfriends

Penny Lancaster marked her 53rd birthday by jetting off to Dublin for a memorable weekend filled with Guinness and close friends. The model and wife of rock legend Rod Stewart, shared glimpses of her stylish celebration on Instagram, including her chic outfits and the joyous moments she spent with her girlfriends. The trip wasn't just about the pints; Lancaster also embraced local culture and festivities, showcasing her vibrant green suit in honor of St Patrick's Day.

Advertisment

Stylish Celebrations in Dublin

Lancaster's weekend wardrobe was a highlight of her trip, featuring a black leather jacket with a fur collar, cream knitted flares, and black ankle boots. Her sartorial choices were complemented by a leather over-the-shoulder bag and sunglasses, making her the epitome of daytime chic. The celebration went beyond fashion, with Lancaster and her friends fully immersing themselves in the Dublin vibe, evidenced by a playful snap of Lancaster with a Guinness mustache.

A Tribute to St Patrick's Day

Advertisment

The festivities took a vibrant turn on St Patrick's Day when Lancaster donned a green suit, paired with a white T-shirt and floral trainers. Her Instagram post, "A birthday weekend to remember," highlighted the laughter and friendship that defined the trip. Lancaster's celebration in Dublin showcases her ability to blend celebration with style, making her birthday weekend an envy-inducing getaway.

More than Just a Weekend Getaway

Beyond the birthday celebrations, Lancaster's trip to Dublin underscores her and Stewart's penchant for making the most out of life's moments. Their relationship, spanning over two decades, is filled with mutual admiration and shared experiences, from cameo appearances in music videos to intimate Valentine's Day celebrations. Lancaster's Dublin adventure is a testament to living life to the fullest, surrounded by friends, laughter, and, of course, a pint or two of Guinness.