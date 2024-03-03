Penglipuran Village in Bali Enhances Tourist Experience with Traditional Attire Rentals

Tourists visiting Penglipuran Village in Bali are now able to delve deeper into the local culture by renting traditional Balinese attire, an initiative that not only enhances their experience but also supports the village's economy. Wayan Sumiarsa, the Penglipuran Tourism Village Tourist Attraction Manager, reveals that this service, primarily utilized by domestic tourists, is open to international visitors as well, aiming to make them feel more integrated into the village's culture.

Advertisment

Immerse in Culture and Support Local Economy

The unique offering allows tourists to don traditional Balinese clothing, such as sarongs and kebaya, with options ranging from ordinary materials to the highly valued traditional songket cloth. Rental prices vary between IDR 50,000 to IDR 75,000, with no time restrictions imposed on how long visitors can wear the attire. This initiative not only enriches the tourist experience but also provides a sustainable source of income for local residents, contributing to the community's main revenue from tourism.

A Glimpse into Penglipuran's Traditional Charm

Advertisment

Penglipuran Village stands out for its pedestrianized layout and the preservation of traditional houses along its central street, each featuring unique entryways ideal for photo opportunities. The village, one of the few in Bali that has resisted modernization, offers tourists a rare glimpse into traditional Balinese life. During special occasions like the Galungan festival, the village and its surroundings are adorned with penjor - tall, arching bamboo poles symbolizing moral righteousness and the triumph of good over evil, adding to the cultural allure of the visit.

Maximizing Your Visit

For those planning a trip to Penglipuran Village, arrival recommendations include early morning or late afternoon to avoid the crowds, with visitor numbers soaring to 3,000 on regular days and even higher during the Galungan festival. Apart from exploring the village, tourists are encouraged to venture into the nearby bamboo forest, celebrated for its beauty and as one of the finest examples of such forests in the province.

As Penglipuran Village embraces the future while honoring its past, the introduction of traditional attire rentals represents a bridge between preserving cultural heritage and modern tourism. This initiative not only provides visitors with a more authentic experience but also fosters a deeper connection with Balinese culture, ensuring the village's traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.