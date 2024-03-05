Pendleton Lions Club Launches Food Drive to Support Outreach Pantry, Donations Accepted March 16

Pendleton Lions Club is spearheading a food drive on March 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., aimed at bolstering the Outreach Food Pantry in Pendleton. The event, set to take place at Grocery Outlet located at 1810 SW Court Ave., Pendleton, invites community members to contribute non-perishable food items, gift cards, and cash to aid local families in need. For additional information, individuals can contact Theresa at 541-215-0190 or reach out to the Outreach Pantry directly at 541-276-2878.

Community Engagement and Donations

At the heart of this initiative is the desire to foster community spirit and provide essential support to those facing food insecurity in the Pendleton area. The food drive encourages residents to come together and contribute in any way they can, whether through food donations, financial contributions, or by spreading the word. The choice of Grocery Outlet as the venue also makes it convenient for shoppers to purchase and donate items on the spot, further easing the process of giving.

Impact on Local Families

The Outreach Food Pantry, known for its dedication to serving the community, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that no family in Pendleton goes hungry. The donations received from this food drive will directly benefit these efforts, providing a lifeline to those in need. The initiative underscores the importance of local solidarity and the significant difference that collective action can make in addressing food scarcity and supporting fellow citizens.

How to Get Involved

For those looking to contribute to the food drive, participation is simple. Donors can bring non-perishable food items to the specified location during the event hours. Additionally, for individuals who prefer to make a monetary contribution, the option to donate Grocery Outlet gift cards or cash is available. These donations will not only supply the pantry with essential goods but also offer the flexibility to meet specific needs as they arise.

As the Pendleton Lions Club food drive approaches, it serves as a reminder of the power of community action and the difference it can make in the lives of those around us. Through collective effort and generosity, the people of Pendleton have the opportunity to stand in solidarity with their neighbors, ensuring that no one has to face the challenge of food insecurity alone. This initiative exemplifies how a community can come together to support its most vulnerable members, highlighting the enduring spirit of giving and compassion that defines Pendleton.