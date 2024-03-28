Pembroke Hamilton Club's Good Friday Extravaganza: Family, Fun, and Festivities in Warwick

The Pembroke Hamilton Club is gearing up to transform its Warwick field into a vibrant hub of activities and family-oriented fun for Good Friday. With a packed schedule starting from 10 am with a 1.25 mile run/walk and culminating in a variety of entertainment options until 7 pm, the event promises to be a memorable occasion for the local community. Supported by notable sponsors including the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Lindo’s, this year’s theme, “Strengthening Families”, resonates throughout the planned activities.

Start the Day with a Sprint

The festivities kick off bright and early with a run/walk from Lindo's in Warwick to PHC Field, offering participants a refreshing start to the day. Competitors can look forward to not just the thrill of the race but also the chance to win prizes in various categories. This segment not only promotes health and wellness but also brings the community together in a spirited competition. Registration details and timing for the race can be found on RaceDayWorld.com, making it easy for families and individuals to join in the fun.

Entertainment and Activities for All Ages

Following the morning’s exertions, attendees can enjoy an array of activities designed to cater to all interests and ages. From 11 am, children can revel in fun castles while adults explore a carnival area or engage in traditional kite-flying. Adding to the festivities, the Bermuda Tourism Authority is set to host an Easter egg hunt and a fishcake eating competition, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. Music will fill the air courtesy of DJ Hershey from King Jyrus Sound and DJ Nico, creating a lively backdrop to the day’s events. Moreover, local vendors like Chef Wayne’s Jerk Spot and Ashley’s Lemonade will be on hand to satisfy culinary cravings.

Connecting Community and Culture

The event’s underlying theme, “Strengthening Families,” highlights the club’s commitment to fostering community bonds and celebrating Bermudian culture. Attendees are encouraged to share their experiences on social media with themed hashtags, further uniting the community in celebration. As the sun sets on what promises to be an eventful day, the collective effort of sponsors such as the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Lindo’s, Butterfield & Vallis, BGA, and Barritts Ltd, ensures that this Good Friday will be remembered for its emphasis on family, fun, and cultural festivity.

As the Pembroke Hamilton Club prepares to host this grand celebration, the anticipation among the Warwick community and beyond is palpable. This event not only offers a day filled with entertainment and enjoyment but also serves as a reminder of the importance of family ties and community spirit. As attendees gather at the PHC Field, they are set to create new memories, strengthen bonds, and celebrate the essence of Good Friday together.