Pea Ridge Community Engages with Week-Long Library Events and Food Pantry Support

Pea Ridge Community Library and local food pantries announce a series of engaging activities and support services aimed at enriching and assisting the local community from March 6 to March 16. The lineup includes story times, educational meetings, craft activities, and crucial food support services.

Community Support and Engagement

The week kicks off with a story time event at the Pea Ridge Community Library, fostering a love for reading among the youngest residents. Following this, a Teen Advisory Board (TAB) interest meeting will engage local youths in library activities planning, strengthening their connection to the community. The same day, the Loaves and Fishes food pantry will open its doors, offering essential support to those in need.

Educational and Creative Opportunities

Throughout the week, the library will host various educational and creative activities, including a bead sorting sensory activity, watercolor painting night for teens, and straw weaving bracelet making. These events not only provide a creative outlet for participants but also promote fine motor skills and cognitive development in a fun, social setting.

Building a Stronger Community

As the week progresses, the community's focus shifts towards inclusivity and safety, with events such as the Hablemos, Amigos meeting to foster Spanish language conversation, and an AARP Driver Safety Class aimed at enhancing road safety awareness among seniors. The week concludes with a live music event, showcasing local talent and providing a platform for cultural expression and community bonding.

The diverse range of activities scheduled at the Pea Ridge Community Library and the support provided by the Loaves and Fishes food pantry highlight the community's commitment to fostering a supportive, engaged, and vibrant community life. These events not only offer immediate benefits but also lay the groundwork for long-term community resilience and solidarity.