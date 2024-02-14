Pascual: A Hearth-Centric Mexican Restaurant Debuts on Capitol Hill

On Valentine's Day, 2024, Capitol Hill welcomes Pascual, a contemporary Mexican restaurant led by acclaimed chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss. The 40-seat eatery promises to delight diners with its hearth-centric, Mexico City-inspired dishes, setting itself apart from the usual culinary landscape.

A Fresh Take on Mexican Cuisine

Isabel Coss, recognized as one of America's Best New Chefs by Food & Wine, brings her culinary prowess to Pascual, offering patrons a unique dining experience. The menu features innovative dishes like charred vegetables and smoked masa cocktails. Showcasing the restaurant's commitment to health-conscious eating, Pascual has already earned accolades from Bon Appetit as a must-visit spot and a coveted place on World's 50 Best list of hottest global openings.

Personal Touches from the Chefs

Aiming to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, chefs Conroy and Coss have incorporated personal touches throughout the restaurant. Traditional Oaxaca ceramics and a curated wine list add to Pascual's charm. Chef Coss recommends the Parsnip Tamal and sweet potatoes roasted over coals, which highlight the restaurant's hearth-forward cooking style.

"Volcán" - Coffee and Pastries

Beyond dinner offerings, Pascual features a side window panaderia called "Volcán," serving coffee and pastries. This addition ensures that the restaurant caters to a wider audience, providing a cozy spot for locals to enjoy a cup of coffee and a sweet treat.

As Pascual opens its doors on Capitol Hill, diners can look forward to a fresh take on Mexican cuisine, filled with unique flavors and health-conscious options. Initially open for dinner from Thursday to Monday, the restaurant promises to offer an unforgettable dining experience that combines traditional Mexican flavors with modern techniques.