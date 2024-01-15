en English
India

Party Cruisers Ltd Unveils Exclusive Wedding Brands: House of Vivaah and Vows Vachan

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Party Cruisers Ltd Unveils Exclusive Wedding Brands: House of Vivaah and Vows Vachan

Party Cruisers Ltd, a pioneer in the event management industry, has raised the bar for luxurious weddings with the introduction of their two exclusive brands, House of Vivaah and Vows Vachan. Tailoring unforgettable experiences to each couple’s unique style and personality, these brands have redefined opulence and grandeur in wedding celebrations.

House of Vivaah: Timeless Elegance and Sophistication

House of Vivaah is renowned for its timeless elegance and meticulous precision. Whether crafting grand ceremonies or intimate weddings, the brand’s hallmark lies in its attention to detail and the pursuit of perfection. The result is a bespoke wedding experience that harmoniously marries luxury and sophistication.

Vows Vachan: A Blend of Modernity and Tradition

In contrast, Vows Vachan offers a unique blend of modernity and tradition. This brand captures the essence of contemporary weddings, infusing them with rich cultural touches that resonate deeply with the couple’s roots. The result is a vibrant and dynamic celebration that marries the past with the present.

Creating Unforgettable Celebrations

These brands have been responsible for several high-profile and lavish weddings that have left an indelible mark on the industry. The ‘Around the World’ themed wedding of Nishta and Vishnu in Coimbatore, for instance, was a testament to House of Vivaah’s capability to create a diverse and cultured experience. This event won an award for its haldi ceremony, showcasing the brand’s commitment to excellence. Similarly, the farmer’s market-themed Haldi ceremony of Gyayak & Chanchal and the ‘2 states’-themed wedding of Parth & Tanya at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort demonstrated the brands’ ability to transform traditional ceremonies into innovative celebrations. The latter event showcased a variety of themes, from vivid colors at a Welcome Lunch to a Celestial-themed Sangeet Night, culminating in a wedding with a Gulaab Baug Myra and a Sheesh Mahal Dome Mandap, emphasizing Party Cruisers’ capability to transform events into unforgettable celebrations.

India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

