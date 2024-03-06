Partners in Giving Campaign Raises Nearly $2M: State, UW, UW Health Employees Unite for Charity

This week marked a significant achievement for Partners in Giving, a charitable initiative that has united state, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and UW Health employees in Dane County since 1973. The fall 2023 campaign saw these dedicated individuals pledge nearly $2 million to support a wide range of local, state, national, and international charities, demonstrating the power of collective action for the common good.

Uniting for a Cause

The Partners in Giving campaign has long been a testament to the spirit of community and philanthropy among Dane County's public sector employees. "No matter what levels we work at, this campaign brings us all together to help greater causes beyond ourselves," said Tamara C. Kuhn Martin, co-chair of the Partners in Giving Administrative Board. The 2023 campaign theme, "Be Part of Something Bigger," resonated deeply, galvanizing nearly 4,000 volunteers to pledge their support and time. The campaign's success was celebrated at a Volunteer Awards and Recognition banquet at UW-Madison's Union South, where the collective efforts of these volunteers were duly recognized.

A Legacy of Giving

Since its inception, Partners in Giving has contributed over $87 million to charitable causes, embodying the campaign's mission to make a lasting impact on the quality of life both locally and globally. This year's campaign allowed employees to direct their donations to the charities of their choice, ensuring a broad and meaningful distribution of funds. The campaign's success was further highlighted during the awards banquet, where Eric Wilcots and Kathy Blumenfeld, guest speakers and prominent figures in Wisconsin's public sector, praised the volunteers' commitment to service and community.

Recognizing Excellence

The event also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and units. Awards such as the Partners in Giving Innovation Events Award, Excellence Award, Doug Palm Community Service Award, and Robert A. Alesch Award were presented to those who went above and beyond in their fundraising efforts and campaign involvement. These awards reflect the diverse ways in which volunteers can impact the campaign, from innovative fundraising events to exemplary service and leadership.

As the Partners in Giving campaign looks to the future, its continuous success is a powerful reminder of the impact that collective effort and dedication can have on a wide array of causes. The nearly $2 million raised in the fall 2023 campaign is not just a testament to the generosity of Dane County's state, UW, and UW Health employees but also a beacon of hope for the many lives that will be touched by their contributions. With every donation, Partners in Giving moves closer to a world where support and solidarity can transform communities for the better.