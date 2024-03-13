Park Min Young and 'Marry My Husband' Cast Enjoy Lavish Retreat in Nha Trang

Actress Park Min Young, alongside her co-stars Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Choi Gyu Ri from the television series 'Marry My Husband', recently took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a four-day getaway at the Vinpearl Nha Trang resort, starting March 10. The group's visit to the resort, filled with relaxation and various activities, was a gesture of gratitude for their hard work and the series' international success.

Unwinding in Style

The actors indulged in a range of leisure activities such as swimming in the resort's expansive pools, receiving rejuvenating spa treatments, playing rounds of golf, and dining privately at their luxurious villa. According to resort staff, the ensemble was 'happy and friendly', readily engaging with employees and fans who approached them for photos. Park Min Young's presence in Nha Trang generated notable excitement among her Vietnamese fans, many of whom gathered at Cam Ranh airport on March 10 to welcome the actress and her colleagues.

A Token of Appreciation

The trip to Nha Trang was meticulously planned as a token of appreciation for the cast following the favorable reception of 'Marry My Husband' across various countries. Park Min Young took to Instagram on March 12 to share glimpses of their Nha Trang visit, resulting in an outpouring of comments from fans expressing their well-wishes for the actress and her colleagues. This visit underscores the growing trend of South Korean celebrities choosing Nha Trang as their vacation destination, with the city having previously hosted notable figures such as Eugene, Hyeri, Hyelin, and Park Ji Hoon throughout 2023.

Nha Trang: A Celebrity Hotspot

Agoda's data reveals that South Korean tourists topped the list of international visitors to Vietnam during this year's Tet Lunar New Year celebration in February, underscoring the country's appeal to Korean visitors. The visit by Park Min Young and her co-stars not only highlights Nha Trang's status as a sought-after destination for relaxation and luxury but also illustrates the deepening cultural exchange between South Korea and Vietnam. As more celebrities share their positive experiences in Vietnam, the country's tourism industry is set to benefit from increased visibility and interest from international travelers.

The successful visit of the 'Marry My Husband' cast to Nha Trang not only provided a well-deserved break for the actors but also served to further cement the city's reputation as a premier destination for celebrities seeking relaxation and privacy. With its stunning landscapes, luxurious amenities, and warm hospitality, Nha Trang continues to capture the hearts of visitors from around the globe, promising unforgettable experiences for all who venture to its shores.