Park Inn by Radisson Davao Launches Wellness Wednesdays with Yoga, Healthy Eats, and Local Artisan Showcase

Adhering to the Park Inn by Radisson brand philosophy, "Feel good," the Davao property is taking wellness to the next level with its latest initiative, Wellness Wednesdays. This immersive gathering aims to harmonize the body, mind, and soul through a series of activities, including a 60-minute Vinyasa Yoga session led by Darla Dy, a certified Inside Flow Yoga teacher. Participants are also treated to a nourishing meal and a dedicated wellness booth area in the hotel's lobby, featuring products from local artisans.

Yoga for Rejuvenation

The Vinyasa Yoga session, taught by Darla Dy of yogawithdarla, is designed to bring rejuvenation to participants. Dy, who is certified by the America Yoga Alliance and the Samma Karuna School of Awakening and Healing in Koh Phangan, Thailand, aims to provide an invigorating experience that aligns with the event's wellness theme. Following the session, attendees are rewarded with an antipasto salad with roasted chicken and a Tummy Rescue drink, crafted from ginger, carrots, and honey.

Wellness Beyond Exercise

The commitment to wellness extends beyond the yoga mat. A dedicated wellness booth area graces the hotel's lobby, featuring products from Padma PH, Curly's Co, and Lush Co x Love, C. These merchants offer a variety of items, including yoga mats, towels, athleisure clothing, essential oils, scented candles, linen sprays, and accessories. This initiative not only promotes physical well-being but also supports local businesses by providing a platform to showcase their products to a diverse market.

Future Plans and Community Impact

As part of its "Feel good" philosophy, Park Inn by Radisson Davao plans to continue hosting Wellness Wednesdays. This initiative aims to provide a holistic experience that benefits both participants and the local community. Through these gatherings, the hotel hopes to offer a space where individuals can focus on their well-being while supporting local artisans and businesses. For more information on Wellness Wednesdays, interested parties are encouraged to email [email protected].

This innovative approach by Park Inn by Radisson Davao not only enhances the well-being of its guests but also fosters a sense of community by supporting local businesses. Wellness Wednesdays exemplify how hospitality can merge with wellness and local entrepreneurship to create a positive impact on both individuals and the broader community.