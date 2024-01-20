Parisian Visitor Strikes Lucky with 7.46-Carat Diamond Find at Arkansas Park

In a tale that merges serendipity with the allure of treasure hunting, Julien Navas, a Parisian vacationing in the United States, stumbled upon a 7.46-carat diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas on January 11. The discovery, made during his inaugural visit to the park, highlights the unique charm of this site known for its diamond finds.

From Rocket Launch to Diamond Hunt

Navas's journey, which included observing a rocket launch in Florida and a sojourn to New Orleans, took an unexpected turn when he learned about the park. His background in gold panning and fossil searching ignited his interest to explore the park, undeterred by the muddy conditions resultant from recent rainfall.

Unearthing the Carine Diamond

Armed with his diamond hunting kit, Navas unearthed a brown diamond, christened the Carine Diamond in honor of his fiancée. This find, significant not merely for its size but its sentimental value, adds to the park's reputation as a hotbed for diamond discoveries. His intention to split the diamond into two, gifting one part to his fiancée and the other to his daughter, further underscores the emotional depth of this discovery.

A Park Rich in Diamond Finds

Navas's find, however, is not an isolated incident at the park. Over the past few months, multiple visitors have reported similar discoveries, including a five-carat diamond in December and a nearly two-carat brown diamond found by a couple in November. In fact, since 1972, the park has seen over 35,000 diamonds unearthed by visitors, solidifying its position as a veritable treasure trove for diamond hunters.

Elated by his find, Navas expressed his desire to revisit the park with his daughter in the future, thus continuing his quest for unexpected treasures and cementing the allure of the Crater of Diamonds State Park as a destination for those with a penchant for discovery.