Paris Hilton Throws Lavish 'Sliving Under the Sea' Party for Son's First Birthday

Paris Hilton, renowned socialite and DJ, marked the first birthday of her son, Phoenix, with an extravagant 'Sliving Under the Sea'-themed celebration. Born on January 16, 2023, via surrogate, Phoenix enjoyed his milestone with a party that brought the charm of 'The Little Mermaid' to life. The event was adorned with ocean-themed embellishments such as a massive whale balloon, vibrant fish balloons, mermaid statues, and an arch featuring the birthday boy's name.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The celebration was attended by a host of celebrities including Kelly Osbourne, Rumer Willis, and Lance Bass. These moments were shared on social media, encapsulating the joyous celebration of Phoenix's first year. The party, held at Hilton's home, featured an ocean-themed backyard, music from The Little Mermaid, a petting zoo, and a unicorn for entertainment.

Creating Memorable Moments

Hilton expressed her enthusiasm about organizing a special birthday party for her son and shared heartfelt messages on social media to commemorate the occasion. The event was attended by fellow celebrities and friends, making it a memorable celebration for Phoenix's first birthday. Hilton, dressed in a Cinderella-inspired ball gown, and her son, in white shades paired with a Fendi top and a beige newsboy cap, added a dash of style to the event.

Family of Four

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed a second child, a daughter named London, expanding their family to four. The couple shares their children, Phoenix and London Marilyn, through surrogacy. Hilton's delight in creating memorable birthday parties, this time for her son, marks a special memory for the rapidly growing family.