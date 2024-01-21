Paris Fashion Week: A Dance of Subtlety and Boldness in Menswear

On Sunday, the curtains fell on the Paris Fashion Week menswear shows, marking the culmination of over 40 distinct runway presentations. The dominant theme of the season, 'quiet luxury,' a term coined from the influential TV show 'Succession,' has ushered in a new era of understated style, a far cry from overt displays of wealth.

Interplay of Subtle and Bold

The shows offered a tasteful mixture of this quiet luxury interspersed with more flamboyant and experimental designs. This intriguing blend set the stage for a balance between subtlety and boldness, a testament to the dynamism of the fashion industry. The collective designers showcased a plethora of approaches, with some preferring minimalistic creations that underscored the importance of fine materials and craftsmanship. In contrast, others dared to tread the path of the more visible and avant-garde fashion.

A Reflection of Modern Menswear

This stark dichotomy served to highlight the diversity of modern menswear. It hinted at a potential shift in fashion sensibilities that accommodate both conservative and progressive aesthetics. The event, therefore, was not just a display of the latest in men's fashion but also a mirror reflecting current social consciousness.

Designers Respond to Social Inequality

Some designers seemed to react to the rising tide of social inequality by opting for less ostentatious designs. Veronique Nichanian, the artistic director for menswear at Hermes, presented a textured lineup of polished looks for the label’s winter runway show. The collection encompassed reversible, superimposable, and transformable pieces, alongside dressier items such as a trimly cut suit made of polished calfskin that glistened under the lights. Other large brands and smaller labels alike took to the runway, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Paris Fashion Week's fall/winter menswear shows.