Palm Beach Fashion Events: A February Roundup

Fashion aficionados in Palm Beach are gearing up for a series of exciting events that promise to redefine the style landscape. From the iconic Oscar de la Renta to the preppy prints of Lilly Pulitzer, here's a roundup of what's in store.

Oscar de la Renta Caps Off Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Luncheon

The annual Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Luncheon at The Breakers will culminate with a captivating fashion show by Oscar de la Renta. This event, set to take place on February 18, combines fashion and philanthropy in a unique way, raising funds for critical breast cancer research.

Romance in Via Mario: An AvA, Buzzskin, and Sarah Bray Bermuda Collaboration

For those who prefer a more intimate setting, a romantic gathering titled 'Romance in Via Mario' is scheduled for February 15 at AvA's store on Worth Avenue. Hosted by AvA, Buzzskin, and Sarah Bray Bermuda, this event promises an evening of enchantment, filled with luxurious fabrics, bespoke jewelry, and exquisite home decor.

Christopher Walling Trunk Show at Oak Gem Benefits Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Fashion meets compassion at the Christopher Walling trunk show at Oak Gem on February 17. A portion of the sales from this event will be donated to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, making it a perfect opportunity to support a good cause while indulging in some retail therapy.

DEA Palm Beach Hosts Cocktail Reception for Timothy Corrigan

DEA Palm Beach is set to host a cocktail reception featuring a personal appearance by renowned interior designer Timothy Corrigan. This event, scheduled for February 20, will showcase Corrigan's new collections, offering attendees a chance to explore the intersection of fashion, design, and luxury living.

Mark Davis Trunk Show at Greenleaf & Crosby

Greenleaf & Crosby will welcome Mark Davis for a trunk show on February 19. Known for his impeccable taste and attention to detail, Davis's collection is sure to captivate the discerning Palm Beach audience.

Lilly Pulitzer Pop-Up Event at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan is gearing up for a Lilly Pulitzer pop-up event at the resort's main pool and Breeze Ocean Kitchen on February 18 and 19. This event will feature preppy prints, lounge chairs with beach towels and pool floats, a juice stand serving mimosas, exclusive cabanas with seasonal prints, and pool servers in Lilly Pulitzer activewear. On February 19, there will be a Lilly Pulitzer Brunch at Breeze Ocean Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated menu and special brunch offerings.

As Palm Beach prepares to embrace these fashion events, it's clear that style is not just about clothing; it's about making a statement, supporting worthy causes, and celebrating the beauty of life. Whether you're a dedicated follower of fashion or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these events offer something for everyone.

Note: All event dates and details are accurate as of February 12, 2024. Please check the respective event websites for any updates or changes.