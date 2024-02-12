Palace Playland: Kickstarting Summer 2024 with Exciting Opening Dates

Old Orchard Beach, a New England gem, is gearing up for another season of fun and excitement as Palace Playland announces its 2024 opening dates. As the oldest beachfront amusement park in the nation, it holds a special place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike.
A Century of Joy: Palace Playland's 2024 Season
The countdown to summer has begun, with the park's opening day set for Saturday, May 25. This historical date marks the start of Memorial Day weekend, a time when families and friends gather to kick off the season and create lasting memories.
From Weekends to Daily Delights
For the first few weeks, the park will operate on weekends only, until mid-June. Starting June 14, the gates will swing open daily, inviting visitors to enjoy the rides, arcade, and food until Labor Day.
Arcade Anticipation and Afternoon Adventures
The arcade enthusiasts will have an early start, as the arcade opens its doors on Friday, April 12. The hours will vary during this period, so be sure to check the schedule before planning your visit. As for the rides, they typically begin their operations in the mid-afternoon on most days. This gives guests the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and boardwalk before the thrilling rides commence.
From the exhilarating roller coasters and the towering drop tower to the classic bumper cars, Palace Playland offers over a dozen rides that cater to all ages and preferences. The enormous arcade, filled with games and prizes, is a must-visit for both the young and the young at heart.
As the winter chill subsides and the promise of warmth returns, the anticipation for Palace Playland's 2024 season grows stronger. With its unique blend of history, family-friendly fun, and the magic of summers by the sea, this New England treasure is sure to create unforgettable memories once again.
