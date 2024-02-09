Paint for Preservation: Artists Unite to Save Cape Elizabeth's Natural Landscapes

In a vibrant celebration of art and nature, the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust (CELT) is gearing up to host its 17th annual Paint for Preservation event. Scheduled from June 21 to 23, this year's edition invites artists to capture the essence of Cape Elizabeth's stunning landscapes en plein air, with the goal of raising funds for land conservation and environmental education programs.

Advertisment

A Brush with Nature

The Paint for Preservation event, a wet paint auction, encourages artists to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Cape Elizabeth and create their masterpieces in the great outdoors. Artists can choose from designated sites across the town, painting from June 21 to 23. The resulting works will be auctioned off at a gala event on June 24, with all proceeds supporting CELT's mission to conserve and steward Cape Elizabeth's natural landscapes for future generations.

This year, the event has received a significant boost, as an anonymous donor has generously offered to waive the application fee for artists. This gesture is expected to attract a larger and more diverse pool of talent, enhancing the event's impact and reach.

Advertisment

An Open Invitation

Interested plein air artists are invited to submit three images of their recent original paintings for juried consideration by March 1. This opportunity is open to both established and emerging artists, making it a truly inclusive event. With the removal of the application fee, there has never been a better time for artists to showcase their talents and contribute to a worthy cause.

CELT's Executive Director, Cathy Ramsdell, expressed her excitement about the event: "Paint for Preservation is a unique opportunity for artists to engage with Cape Elizabeth's breathtaking landscapes and support our mission to preserve these natural treasures. We are grateful to our anonymous donor for making it possible to waive the application fee and look forward to welcoming a diverse group of artists to this year's event."

Advertisment

Art and Conservation: A Powerful Duo

The Paint for Preservation event not only supports CELT's conservation efforts but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the natural world. By capturing Cape Elizabeth's landscapes on canvas, artists help to raise awareness about the importance of preserving these spaces for future generations. The event serves as a powerful reminder that art and conservation can go hand in hand, creating a more sustainable and beautiful world for all.

As the 17th annual Paint for Preservation event approaches, the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is eager to see the incredible artwork that will emerge from this celebration of nature and creativity. With the support of the community and a growing roster of talented artists, CELT continues its vital mission to protect and preserve the natural beauty of Cape Elizabeth.

In the coming months, artists and nature enthusiasts alike will eagerly await the fruits of this year's Paint for Preservation event. The gala auction on June 24 promises to be an unforgettable evening, filled with stunning artwork, passionate bidding, and a shared commitment to preserving Cape Elizabeth's natural treasures.

As the brushstrokes of participating artists bring Cape Elizabeth's landscapes to life, the Paint for Preservation event will once again demonstrate the power of art to inspire, educate, and make a lasting impact on the world around us.