Paige's Deli: Boardman's New Community Hub with a Gaming Twist

In the charming town of Boardman, Ohio, a beloved culinary institution has transformed into a vibrant community hub. Paige's Deli, renowned for its mouthwatering cheeseburgers and crispy waffle fries, recently unveiled its renovated space, complete with booths for dine-in customers, a pool table, and arcade games.

The Evolution of Paige's Deli

The Ambuters, co-owners of this cherished eatery, envision their revamped space as a "Spartans clubhouse" for Boardman High School and middle school sports teams. The endeavor is designed to cater not only to the appetites of local sports enthusiasts but also to foster a sense of camaraderie and belonging.

The newly refurbished building houses a U-Haul truck rental outlet, moving supplies store, and convenience store, in addition to the Paige's Deli food trailer. The deli and arcade are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, ensuring that patrons can enjoy their favorite comfort food or engage in some recreational gaming at their convenience.

A Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

In celebration of this significant milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow on Market Street, in collaboration with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. This event marks the official inauguration of the new Paige's Deli, a testament to the Ambuters' commitment to serving the Boardman community.

Beyond the Deli Counter

The Ambuters' aspirations for Paige's Deli extend beyond the deli counter. They aim to create an inclusive environment where everyone, from students to families and working professionals, can gather, relax, and enjoy quality time. The addition of the arcade games and pool table is a strategic move to attract a wider audience and cement Paige's Deli's status as a go-to spot in Boardman.

With its inviting atmosphere, diverse offerings, and commitment to community engagement, the revamped Paige's Deli is poised to become a cornerstone of Boardman's social landscape. The Ambuters' vision of a community hub is not merely about providing excellent food and services; it's about creating a space where connections are made, stories are shared, and memories are created.

As Paige's Deli embarks on this exciting new chapter, the Ambuters invite everyone to join them in celebrating the spirit of community, camaraderie, and good old-fashioned fun. Whether you're a fan of their famous cheeseburgers, a sports enthusiast seeking a new hangout spot, or simply someone looking for a welcoming place to unwind, Paige's Deli promises to deliver an experience that is both satisfying and memorable.

For more information about Paige's Deli and the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony, visit their Facebook page or call (330) 953-1599.

