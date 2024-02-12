Paige DeSorbo's Valentine's Day Fashion Advice: Embrace Individuality and Try New Trends

February 10, 2024: Paige DeSorbo, the ever-stylish star of 'Summer House' and host of the 'Giggly Squad' podcast, attended the Cucculelli Shaheen show during New York Fashion Week. Prior to this, she shared her Valentine's Day fashion tips and upcoming trends at Kendra Scott's Valentine's Casino Night on February 7, 2024.

Breaking the Mold: Paige DeSorbo's Valentine's Day Fashion Advice

In an interview with Good Morning America, DeSorbo offered a fresh take on Valentine's Day fashion. She suggested stepping away from the traditional red and pink color palette, instead opting for a sleek, all-black ensemble with statement jewelry. "I think it's chic," DeSorbo said. "It's effortless and you can never go wrong with black."

Gifts of Love: DeSorbo's Valentine's Day Recommendations

DeSorbo, a firm believer that women should receive gifts on Valentine's Day, offered her top picks for this special day. "I love jewelry, chocolate, and flowers," she shared, adding that the key is to "find out what the woman in your life truly wants." DeSorbo herself recently indulged in a red Coperni bag, emphasizing the importance of treating oneself.

Celebrating Valentine's Day: Alone or With Friends

For those who don't enjoy celebrating Valentine's Day, DeSorbo recommends going out with friends. "It's about spending time with people you love," she said. "Whether that's a significant other, friends, or family."

Fashion Forward: Upcoming Trends to Watch

DeSorbo, always ahead of the curve, shared her excitement about the upcoming fashion trends. She highlighted tweed fabrics, mini skirts with knee socks, and visible underwear above mini skirts as some of the styles to keep an eye on. She encourages people to invest in staple wardrobe pieces and find budget-friendly options for trying out new trends.

As a true journalist, I deliver both the overview and intricate details of this enlightening expedition into the world of fashion and Valentine's Day celebrations. DeSorbo's advice resonates with the rhythm of today's dynamic cultural landscape, emphasizing individuality, self-love, and the blending of traditional and contemporary styles.

Key Points: