Pacific Northwest Weekend Guide: Dance, Art, and Outdoor Adventures Await

Friday marks the beginning of a bustling weekend in the Pacific Northwest, filled with diverse events catering to a wide range of interests. From dance conventions to art battles, and outdoor celebrations, locals and visitors alike have a plethora of activities to choose from.

Diverse Events Kickstart the Weekend

The Monsters Dance Convention and A-List Competition at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington invites dance enthusiasts for workshops and auditions, offering scholarships and performance opportunities. Concurrently, Cafe Racer in Capitol Hill celebrates International Women's Day with its first-ever "Babe Market," featuring DJ sets, vintage shopping, and a charitable cause supporting the Jubilee Women's Center.

Exploring the Great Outdoors and Culinary Delights

For outdoor lovers, Washington's state parks offer free admission on Saturday in honor of Billy Frank Junior's birthday, despite the rainy forecast. Culinary adventurers can indulge in the Carnival of Cocktails at the Seattle Center or taste Elysian Brewing's new IPA at the Juice Dust Pop-Up Market in SoDo, promising a day filled with flavors and festivities.

Art, Oscars, and Cozy Campfires

Art enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Art Battle Northwest Regional Championship at the Seattle Armory, where artists compete in a speed painting contest. Movie buffs can enjoy Oscar watch parties across the city, offering unique takes on the film industry's biggest night. The weekend concludes with a cozy campfire event at Pier 62, complete with s'mores and giveaways, offering a serene end to a vibrant weekend.

As the Pacific Northwest gears up for an eventful weekend, these diverse offerings highlight the region's rich cultural tapestry and adventurous spirit. Whether you're an art aficionado, a dance enthusiast, or an outdoor explorer, there's something for everyone to enjoy, making this weekend a perfect opportunity to experience the best of what the area has to offer.