Owl & Dove: A New American Bistro Embraces Local Flavors and Art in Westerly-Pawcatuck

Westerly-Pawcatuck's burgeoning restaurant scene welcomes a fresh entry, Owl & Dove, nestled on a bridge spanning the Pawcatuck River. The cozy bistro, owned by the dynamic duo Heather and Benjamin Sherman in their thirties, offers a tantalizing array of New American comfort fare, tailored for both morning and evening appetites.

The Owl & Dove: A Symphony of Local Flavors

The Owl & Dove's menu is a testament to the Shermans' commitment to sourcing local ingredients. They aim to collaborate with neighborhood vendors and fishermen, ensuring a constant supply of fresh fish. Vegan and gluten-free options are always on hand, reflecting the Shermans' dedication to inclusivity.

The restaurant's interior, meticulously renovated and refurbished by the Shermans, bears the distinctive charm of a much-loved community hub. Previously home to multiple eateries, Owl & Dove stands as a beacon of continuity and evolution in the Westerly-Pawcatuck foodscape.

A Feast for the Senses

Owl & Dove's offerings extend beyond the culinary realm. The bistro plans to showcase rotating exhibits of local artists, creating a vibrant atmosphere that marries gastronomic delight with visual stimulation.

The patron experience at Owl & Dove has garnered rave reviews. Diners have praised the food, service, and ambiance, with one reviewer singling out the steak salad adorned with fresh arugula as a standout dish.

Embracing the New Normal

In response to the evolving dining landscape, Owl & Dove provides outdoor seating, takeout, and curbside pickup options. These adaptations reflect the Shermans' commitment to meeting the needs of their diverse clientele.

As Westerly-Pawcatuck continues to flourish, Owl & Dove stands as a testament to the power of local collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation. The Shermans' venture encapsulates the spirit of a community that embraces change while honoring its roots.

The Owl & Dove, perched on the Pawcatuck River, is more than a restaurant; it's a symbol of resilience and unity. It's a place where the morning sun paints the river in hues of gold, and the evening twilight reflects off the water, casting a warm glow on the faces of those who gather to share a meal and a moment.

In the heart of Westerly-Pawcatuck, Heather and Benjamin Sherman have crafted a space that echoes the rhythm of their community. The Owl & Dove, with its commitment to local sourcing, inclusive menu, and dedication to showcasing local art, is a testament to the spirit of unity and innovation that defines the region.

As diners savor the flavors of the New American comfort fare, they become part of a larger narrative—one that celebrates the power of community, the beauty of local artistry, and the joy of sharing a meal. The Owl & Dove, in its essence, is a celebration of the human connection that transcends the boundaries of a single dish or a single meal.