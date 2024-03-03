Overwhelming Success: Meyer Foundation's 20th Walk & Roll Raises $42,000 for Disabilities Program

Community spirit and generosity shone brightly at Oak View Mall this Sunday, where over 400 participants gathered for the 20th annual Meyer Foundation Walk & Roll for Disabilities event. The event, celebrated for its inclusivity and spirit of togetherness, successfully raised about $42,000 to support vital adult recreation programs.

Advertisment

Community Comes Together

Nicole Giron, director of recreation therapy at the Munroe-Meyer Institute of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, praised the event for bringing the community together in support of a noble cause. "It's a celebration of everyone coming together," Giron remarked, highlighting the collective effort of community partners in providing life enrichment activities. Mary McHale, president of the Meyer Foundation board, noted the event's significant growth since its inception, emphasizing the importance of the programming it supports for adults aged 21 and over. "To see the event grow has been gratifying," McHale said.

Impact on Lives

Advertisment

The event not only raises funds but also awareness about the importance of recreational therapy for people with disabilities. Kim Bainbridge and her son Justin, who benefits from the adult recreation programming, have been steadfast participants for 13 years. Bainbridge described the event as a joyful reunion, underscoring the sense of community it fosters. McHale further elaborated on the critical role recreational therapy plays in enabling individuals with disabilities to socialize and engage in activities similar to their peers without disabilities. "The beauty of (the institute's) recreational therapy program is that they meet people where they are," she explained.

Looking Forward

The success of this year's Walk & Roll event not only reflects the community's commitment to supporting individuals with disabilities but also sets a high bar for future initiatives. As the Meyer Foundation continues to expand its programming, the impact of such events is undeniable, providing essential services that allow participants to live fuller, more engaging lives. The collective effort of participants, organizers, and supporters exemplifies a community united by compassion and the desire to make a difference in the lives of others.

The Meyer Foundation's Walk & Roll for Disabilities event stands as a testament to the power of community and the importance of inclusion. As the event concludes, participants and organizers alike look forward with anticipation to the opportunities and challenges of the coming year, ready to continue their support for a cause that has proven its value time and again.