Fashion

Oversized Fashion Trend: A Decade-Long Dominance Continues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:15 am EST


In the realm of fashion, the oversized trend continues to hold sway, marking more than a decade of dominance. Despite the anticipation of a shift in aesthetics, the Spring/Summer 2024 collections of leading fashion houses such as Prada, The Row, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Victoria Beckham, and Balenciaga echo the enduring appeal of this style. The trend is further stamped into contemporary fashion history with Phoebe Philo, former Celine creative director, also embracing the oversized look in her debut collection.

The Cultural Semiotics of Oversized Fashion

Oversized fashion is far from a modern phenomenon. It carries a rich history reflecting various socio-cultural messages, from wealth and status to waste and thrift. The scale of clothing has always been a playground for designers, ranging from the sumptuous opera coats of the 1920s to the boyfriend jackets of the 1970s, and even farther back to the exaggerated styles of historical figures like Henry VIII. Oversized garments can symbolize both abundance and fragility, and despite their loose appearance, they often require intricate tailoring to ensure a proper fit and maintain the garment’s intended shape.

The Endurance of Oversized Fashion

Given its continued presence on the runways, the appeal of oversized fashion seems far from over. Balenciaga’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 collection, for instance, features a return to the roots of the house with oversized suiting and coats. The collection signifies a shift in creative direction from previous controversial collections, showcasing a family-friendly and everyday approach with a selection of extra-large blazers, pumps, and zip-ups. Additionally, Nats Getty’s newly opened Strike Oil storefront in Los Angeles emphasizes ageless and gender-fluid fashion, further cementing the oversized trend.

The Future of Oversized Fashion

Going forward, the persistence of the oversized trend suggests it will continue to significantly influence the industry’s creative direction. Fashion houses are increasingly incorporating the oversized aesthetic into their collections, with each new season showcasing an embrace of the style. As such, fashion enthusiasts can likely expect the oversized trend to remain a staple in the fashion world, with its cultural significance and design versatility poised to inspire future collections.



BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

