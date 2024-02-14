Overcoming Heightism: Mohd Arshad's Journey to Find Love

Meet Mohd Arshad, a 35-year-old man who stands at 3.7 feet tall. After a wait of 15 years and numerous rejections, he finally married Sona, a 30-year-old woman who is 4 feet tall. Arshad, who deals in old furniture, found his life partner with the help of relatives. Both families were happy about the union, and the couple received blessings from all their relatives.

Advertisment

The Unseen Discrimination: Heightism

Arshad's journey to find a life partner is not an isolated incident. Discrimination based on height, known as heightism, is a prevalent issue affecting various aspects of life, including job prospects and romantic relationships. This form of prejudice is often overlooked, but it has significant implications for individuals of short stature.

Struggles and Societal Expectations

Advertisment

Men of short stature often face societal expectations that correlate height with masculinity and success. This can lead to bullying, prejudice, and a lack of opportunities in both personal and professional spheres. Arshad's story is a testament to these struggles, as he faced numerous rejections due to his height before finding a partner.

Correlation between Height and Social Acceptability

Studies have shown that taller individuals are more likely to earn higher wages and be viewed as more attractive. A study mentioned in The New York Times revealed that shorter men earn less and are less likely to marry. This highlights the challenges faced by individuals of short stature in society and the impact of height discrimination on mental health.

While Arshad's story has a happy ending, it serves as a reminder of the unseen discrimination that individuals of short stature face every day. As a society, we must work towards addressing heightism and promoting acceptance and equality for all.

Arshad's journey to find love was not an easy one, but it serves as a beacon of hope for others facing similar struggles. By recognizing and addressing heightism, we can create a more inclusive and equitable world for everyone.