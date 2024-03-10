Over 50 Brunei Students Rally Against Bullying in Community Program

Empowering Youth: A Stand Against Bullying

Recently, over 50 students from Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School (SM PJNPHAB) took a firm stand against bullying by participating in the 'Anti-Bully with Community' (ABKOM) programme. Held at the Golden Jubilee Recreational Park, Kuala Belait, this initiative not only aimed at raising awareness but also at fostering a sense of camaraderie and resilience among the students. The event saw the collaboration of the Serikandi Group of Companies, with Shaikh Ahmad Khairi bin Shaikh Haji Khalid representing the organization as the guest of honour.

Unveiling Unity and Health through Activities

One of the highlights of the ABKOM programme was the unveiling of anti-bullying banners, a symbolic gesture of the community's collective stand against bullying. The banners, signed by Shaikh Ahmad Khairi, served as a testament to the commitment of both the students and the supporting organizations to create a safer and more inclusive environment. In addition to the anti-bullying message, the event also promoted a Healthy Lifestyle Programme (HLP) through a Zumba session, encouraging participants to embrace physical wellness as a component of their overall well-being.

Community Support: A Pillar of Strength

The involvement of the Serikandi Group of Companies, alongside SM PJNPHAB Acting Principal Marzoffli bin Mohd Daud, underscored the vital role of community support in combating bullying. This collaboration between educational institutions and local businesses highlights the importance of a united front in addressing social issues. By coming together, they provided a platform for students to voice their concerns, share their experiences, and learn from one another in a supportive setting.

Reflecting on the Impact and Future Steps

The ABKOM programme is more than just an event; it's a movement towards change. By taking proactive steps in raising awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles, the community is laying the groundwork for a more empathetic and understanding society. The success of this programme serves as a beacon of hope for similar initiatives, encouraging other schools and organizations to take action against bullying. As the community reflects on the impact of their efforts, the path forward is clear: continued collaboration, education, and advocacy are key to creating a bullying-free environment for future generations.