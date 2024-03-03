OutReach's Big Share: United for Willma's Fund, A Beacon of Hope in Madison

OutReach is set to host its annual Big Share networking event on Monday, March 4, from 5-7 PM at 2701 International Lane, Madison, WI. This significant gathering marks the kickoff of the annual Big Share fundraiser, celebrated with a pizza party and live entertainment from DVJ RAVYN, aiming to support Willma's Fund, a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Dane County.

Advertisment

Empowering Lives Through Willma's Fund

Since its inception in April 2011 by Donald Haar, Willma's Fund has been a crucial support system, providing over $250,000 in grants to 480 clients. These funds have significantly impacted individuals facing financial crises by assisting with housing costs, thereby preventing homelessness among the LGBTQ+ community. The Fund prioritizes aid for transgender individuals and people of color, addressing the compounded discrimination these groups face. UW Health's matching sponsorship further amplifies the impact of this initiative.

Join the Celebration and Support

Advertisment

The Big Share event is not only a fundraiser but also a celebration of community and solidarity. Attendees will enjoy pizza, light beverages, and live music, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking and collaboration. The event will also feature a live Facebook broadcast highlighting inspiring stories from Willma's Fund beneficiaries. This gathering is an opportunity for community members to contribute to a cause that offers direct assistance to those in dire need, ensuring the continuation and expansion of Willma's Fund's reach.

Make a Difference

OutReach invites everyone to join this meaningful event to support Willma's Fund. Contributions will help sustain and expand the Fund's ability to assist the LGBTQ+ community in Dane County with essential housing needs. Through collective support, we can ensure that Willma's Fund remains a beacon of hope and support for those facing hardship. To donate and learn more about Willma's Fund and its impact on the community, please visit the event's webpage.

As we look forward to this gathering, let's remember the power of community and the difference we can make when we come together for a great cause. The Big Share event promises an evening of connection, celebration, and impact, highlighting the importance of solidarity in creating a more inclusive and supportive society for everyone.