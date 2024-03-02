Out at the Rodeo Returns Triumphantly Post-Pandemic: New Sponsors, Greater Visibility

After a series of setbacks including natural disasters and a global pandemic, Out at the Rodeo is making a powerful comeback, aiming to elevate its presence and foster inclusivity within the Houston rodeo scene. Founders Hulsey and Doug Mason faced challenges in securing sponsorships due to Hurricane Harvey and subsequent event cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. However, their resilience and community support have set the stage for a remarkable 2024 event.
Challenges and Community Support
In 2017, as Houston began its recovery from Hurricane Harvey, Out at the Rodeo organizers faced a tough decision. With potential sponsors redirecting funds to aid the city, the event took a necessary pause. This hiatus extended through 2019 for strategic regrouping and was further prolonged by the pandemic's onset. Despite these hurdles, the community's spirit never wavered, showcasing resilience and the importance of solidarity within the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
Revival and Renewed Partnerships
2024 marks a significant year for Out at the Rodeo, as the event returns with robust support and renewed vigor. Engaging the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce has been a pivotal move, bridging connections with Houston rodeo advisers and securing sponsorships from local gay bars. This collaborative effort not only underscores the importance of community and allyship but also paves the way for enhanced visibility and participation in Houston's storied rodeo tradition.
Looking Forward
With a successful merchandise line and growing sponsor interest, Out at the Rodeo organizers are optimistic about the future. Plans to sponsor a full tent in the rodeo's Champion Wine Garden next year are in motion, symbolizing the event's growth and its increasing role in fostering inclusivity. This expansion not only represents a milestone for the LGBTQ+ community but also for the rodeo culture in Houston, highlighting the evolving landscape of acceptance and celebration of diversity.
The journey of Out at the Rodeo reflects a broader narrative of resilience, community, and inclusivity. As the event looks to the future, its impact extends beyond the rodeo grounds, inspiring other organizations and communities to embrace diversity with open arms. The return of this beloved event not only celebrates the LGBTQ+ community's vibrant spirit but also marks a significant step forward in the journey towards broader acceptance and inclusivity in all facets of society.