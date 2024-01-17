Oscar-Nominated Actress Jessie Buckley Secretly Marries in Norfolk

Renowned Oscar-nominated actress, Jessie Buckley, of 'The Lost Daughter' fame, has reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Norfolk. The lucky man, a mental health worker from Islington, North London, is known simply as Freddie. The pair, who met on a blind date, also own a home in East London, in addition to their Norfolk residence.

A Post-Nuptial Retreat

Following their quiet wedding, catered by their friends who run the Towpath cafe in Dalston, Buckley and Freddie have been enjoying a series of post-nuptial holidays. Initially, the couple had plans to relocate to Suffolk. However, they fell in love with a historical house in Norfolk, dating back to the 1500s, and decided to make it their home.

From Heartbreak to Happiness

Prior to her marriage to Freddie, Buckley had been in a high-profile relationship with actor James Norton. The relationship ended on a sour note, leaving Buckley heartbroken. Norton is currently engaged to actress Imogen Poots.

