Orrville Public Library March Events: From Crafternoon to Cookbook Club and More

Orrville Public Library has unveiled an exciting array of events for March, catering to diverse interests spanning from crafting and cooking to reading and building with LEGOs. These events, designed for various age groups, promise to engage the community in creative and enriching activities.

Engage and Create: Children's Crafternoon

Kicking off the month, the Children's Crafternoon invites kids in grades 3-6 to craft a unique dog or cat collage using newspapers. This creative session, set for March 1, requires advance registration, marking the start of a series of monthly projects aimed at exploring various artistic techniques.

Culinary Exploration: Cookbook Club

Food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to dive into Jet Tila's '101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die' at the Cookbook Club meeting on March 4. Participants are encouraged to prepare and bring dishes from the cookbook, fostering a shared culinary experience. This event does not require registration, offering an open invitation to all interested.

Building Creativity: LEGO Brick Builders

LEGO aficionados, particularly children in grades K-6, are invited to participate in the Brick Builders series. Scheduled for March 7, 14, and 21, these sessions offer themed building activities that spark imagination and creativity. Registration is necessary and covers all three sessions, promising a comprehensive building experience.

The Orrville Public Library's March lineup also includes a discussion on 'The Lincoln Highway' by Amor Towles for book club enthusiasts and a Seed Exchange program for gardening aficionados. These events highlight the library's commitment to fostering a vibrant community space that encourages learning, creativity, and interaction among its members.