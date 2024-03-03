Ormskirk Street United Reformed Church: A Beacon of Community and Support in St Helens

Built in 1976, the Ormskirk Street United Reformed Church has become more than a place of worship in St Helens town centre. It's a vibrant community hub combating social isolation through a myriad of activities, from coffee mornings to Tai Chi, welcoming everyone with open arms.

Advertisment

Community at Heart

Church Minister Cath Atkinson, alongside her duties in Haresfinch and Rainford, highlights the church's inclusive approach. The diverse use of its space by groups like the St Helens Youth Brass Band, Haydock Male Choir, and various arts and crafts societies, underlines its role in fostering community spirit. Post-COVID, an uptick in attendance signals the church's importance in addressing social isolation, mental health issues, and the impacts of the cost of living crisis.

A Personal Calling

Advertisment

Rev. Atkinson's journey from librarian to minister was driven by a sense of divine calling. Her leadership, beginning just before the pandemic, has seen the church open doors to more community engagement and support initiatives. Her story exemplifies the church's mission of faith and togetherness, making it a cornerstone of community life in St Helens.

Wits Wellness Program: A Model of Engagement

The church's success in community engagement is further exemplified by the Wits Wellness program, a 12-week workshop series aimed at older adults. This initiative, designed to promote social interaction and healthy behaviors, has garnered positive feedback for boosting participants' confidence and willingness to engage in community activities. The program's focus on diverse, inclusive activities underscores the church's commitment to holistic community support.

The Ormskirk Street United Reformed Church, under Rev. Atkinson's guidance, continues to be a beacon of hope and community in St Helens. Its evolution from a traditional place of worship to a dynamic community hub reflects its enduring relevance in today's society, demonstrating the power of faith and community in fostering resilience and unity.