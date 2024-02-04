Orlando Tops WalletHub's 'Best Places to Get Married in 2024' List

The year is 2024, and couples planning their forever-after are exploring options for that perfect wedding locale. WalletHub, the personal finance company, has unveiled its comprehensive analysis, "Best Places to Get Married in 2024," ranking 182 American cities based on metrics that matter to these lovebirds. The study scrutinizes 26 metrics across three main categories: cost, facilities and services, and activities and attractions, offering a measured view of what each city has to offer.

Atlanta - The Big Peach with Big Services

Atlanta, Georgia, fondly known as The Big Peach, stands at the 5th spot. The city garners high praise for its impressive facilities and services. However, it only secures average scores for costs and activities, suggesting that while the city offers excellent wedding services, the overall wedding experience might not be as diverse or cost-effective.

Tulsa - Affordability Meets Love

Coming in 4th is Tulsa, Oklahoma. This city is a haven for budget-conscious couples with its high affordability score. However, it lags behind in terms of facilities and activities, indicating a trade-off between cost and experience.

Miami - A High-Roller's Paradise

Miami, Florida, seizes the 3rd spot. It's a city that dazzles with top ratings for facilities and services and high scores for activities. However, this comes with higher costs, making it a destination for those willing to splurge on their big day.

Las Vegas - The Balanced Choice

Las Vegas, Nevada, the city known for quickie weddings, is the runner-up in this list. The city strikes a balance of moderate costs, excellent facilities and services, and high-scoring activities and attractions, making it a well-rounded choice for nuptials.

Orlando - The Prime Wedding Destination of 2024

Orlando, Florida, clinches the top spot, excelling across all categories. The city is abundant in wedding essentials, such as venues and party equipment, and its standing as a fun city with numerous attractions and food options makes it the prime location for weddings in 2024. WalletHub's study suggests that when it comes to weddings, Orlando offers the best of both worlds: affordability and options.