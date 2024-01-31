Orchid Growers Guild Takeover at Olbrich Gardens: A Floral Extravaganza

The Midwestern region is gearing up for a vibrant, floral spectacle - the Orchid Growers Guild Takeover at Olbrich Gardens. Billed as a grand display of prize-winning orchids, the event offers a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in a world of stunning, diverse orchids, from large, ornate blooms to smaller, aromatic varieties.

Orchid Extravaganza: A Feast for the Eyes

The Orchid Growers Guild Takeover isn't just about viewing these resplendent flowers; visitors also have the chance to purchase their own plants, all meticulously nurtured by dedicated Midwestern growers. But the event is more than just a commercial venue. It's a breathtakingly colorful feast for the eyes, beckoning enthusiasts and novices alike to revel in the rich diversity and intricate sophistication of these exotic flowers.

A Learning Experience for Budding Gardeners

In addition to the floral display, the Orchid Growers Guild Takeover also serves as an educational experience. The event features seminars, a raffle, and a silent auction, providing a platform for horticultural experts to share valuable advice and insights. This knowledge is particularly beneficial for those new to orchid cultivation, potentially unlocking the secrets to successful reblooming.

Orchid Escape: Olbrich's Botanical Gardens' Jewel

Further enhancing the Orchid Growers Guild Takeover is the 'Orchid Escape' in the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Gardens. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March 3, the Orchid Escape showcases approximately 1,000 blooming orchids, including new specimens special ordered from vendors and flowers from the permanent collections. The Orchid Escape not only complements the Guild's event but also extends the floral delight beyond the takeover's schedule.

The Orchid Growers Guild Takeover at Olbrich Gardens is slated for February 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., respectively. For more information about the event, visit the Orchid Growers Guild's website.