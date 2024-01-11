OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reportedly Marries Longtime Partner Oliver Mulherin Amidst Professional Challenges

Sam Altman, the high-profile CEO of OpenAI, has reportedly tied the knot with longtime partner Oliver Mulherin, as suggested by images circulating on social media. The couple, notoriously private about their relationship, were captured in a serene, undisclosed location, exchanging vows and rings. No confirmation of the event has been received from the couple themselves, as Mulherin's Instagram account remains private.

Advertisment

The Couple's Journey

Altman and Mulherin have been spotted together at several events in the past, including a US State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their relationship, though closely guarded, has been marked by their shared interest in AI projects and their mutual desire to start a family. The pair have previously spoken about their living arrangements, splitting their time between the buzz of San Francisco and the tranquil vineyards of Napa, California.

Altman's Previous Relationship

Advertisment

Before his relationship with Mulherin, Altman was in a nine-year relationship with Nick Sivo, with whom he co-founded the geolocation startup, Loopt. This venture was later acquired by Green Dot Corporation. It was during this time that Altman began to make his mark in the tech industry, later moving on to helm OpenAI.

Professional Turmoil Amid Personal Milestone

Altman's wedding comes amidst a turbulent time in his professional life. The CEO recently faced a board termination and the appointment of two interim CEOs at OpenAI before being reinstated. Despite these professional challenges, Altman has expressed his excitement about his personal life, openly sharing his intentions to have children with Mulherin.