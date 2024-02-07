Oneida City Council Meeting: Mayor Rossi Discusses Hen Ownership, Hotel Oneida, and More

In a recent City Council meeting, Oneida's Mayor Rick Rossi touched upon a variety of issues, from the much-debated topic of hen ownership to the revival of a historic hotel. The council is making strides to ensure the city thrives, respecting the voices of its residents while fostering growth and development.

Public Hearing on Hen Ownership

One of the topics that caught the attention of many in the meeting was the public hearing scheduled for February 20th to discuss the legalities of owning hens within city limits. The hearing is in response to the community group Backyard Chickens for Oneida, advocating for the rights of residents to keep chickens on private property. The introduction of a local law to regulate this practice will be the focal point of the hearing.

Revitalizing The Oneida

In other news, Mayor Rossi brought attention to the significant progress made on the renovation of the former Hotel Oneida, fondly being rebranded as 'The Oneida.' With a rich history dating back to 1925, this local landmark is expected to reopen by September 2024. The new avatar of the hotel will feature outdoor dining, a restaurant, and 19 apartments. The project is being funded by the New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

New Developments for Local Businesses

Local businesses were not left out of the agenda. The reopening of Napoleon's Cafe and the introduction of a barber school to Oneida Barbershop were among the highlights. The Mayor's office clearly puts a strong emphasis on bolstering local businesses as a means of fostering economic growth in the city.

City Management and Communication

City Manager Douglas Selby also made a few announcements. He highlighted the city's efforts to improve sidewalk snow removal, a seasonal challenge, and unveiled new communication channels for residents to stay informed about city affairs. These initiatives are part of the city's ongoing commitment to improve public services and keep residents engaged in the city's operations.