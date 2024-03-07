One-Eyed Chihuahua from Oregon Hops into Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Semifinals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- In an adorable twist of fate, Kona, a three-year-old Chihuahua with a heartwarming backstory and just one eye, has leaped into the semifinals of the 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, capturing hearts and promising an Easter to remember. Rescued by the Seattle-based nonprofit Saving Great Animals, and later adopted by Jenna Van Valen, Kona's journey from a challenging start to potential Easter fame symbolizes resilience and joy.

Advertisment

From Rescue to Stardom

After the loss of her previous owner, Kona faced not only the loss of a home but also a significant health challenge that led to the removal of one of her eyes. Despite these hurdles, her spirit remained unbroken. Her foster journey ended happily in December 2023 when she found a forever home with Van Valen, a Pacific-Northwest-based photographer. Van Valen, who had recently said goodbye to her 18-year-old Chihuahua, found an instant connection with Kona. Beyond her playful nature and tendency to wave her front paws for attention, Kona's story is one of triumph and the joy of second chances.

A Contest Like No Other

Advertisment

For the first time, Cadbury's annual Bunny Tryouts have adopted a March-Madness-style bracket system, adding a competitive edge to the friendly contest. Kona, among 31 other semifinalists, will face the public's vote in a series of rounds beginning March 11 on Cadbury USA's Instagram. The contest not only highlights the unique charm of the participants but also emphasizes the importance of giving rescued animals a loving home. Natalie Shuntich, senior associate marketing manager at The Hershey Company, shares the team's excitement for this spring season highlight, underscoring the special place the tryouts hold in their Easter celebrations.

The Impact Beyond the Contest

Regardless of the outcome, Kona's participation in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts serves a greater purpose. It shines a light on the importance of animal rescue and the undeniable bond between pets and their humans. Van Valen's affection for Kona and her belief in the importance of advocating for senior and special needs rescues adds a deeper meaning to the competition. As the tryouts proceed, Kona's story is a reminder of the love and joy that rescue animals bring into our lives, and how they too deserve a chance at happiness and recognition.