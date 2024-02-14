Once Upon a Dance: A Magical Journey of Dance and Storytelling for Children

In the heart of a bustling city, a unique mother-daughter duo, Terrel and Ballerina Konora, are making waves in the realm of children's literature and dance education. United by their fervor for dance and storytelling, they have birthed Once Upon a Dance and its Dance-It-Out! collection, a captivating series of act-along stories for young minds.

The Rhythm of a Dream

Once Upon a Dance, founded by Terrel and Ballerina Konora, is the beautiful culmination of their shared passions. As professional dancers and educators, they envisioned a world where children could learn, grow, and be inspired through the power of dance and storytelling. This dream has now become a reality with their Dance-It-Out! collection, a series of 20 act-along stories designed to engage children in movement, creativity, and imagination.

'Eka and the Elephants': A Symphony of Gardening, Wildlife, and Kindness

One of the standout titles in the Dance-It-Out! collection is 'Eka and the Elephants'. This enchanting tale follows Eka, a young girl who discovers a secret garden filled with elephants. Through her adventures, she learns the importance of gardening, wildlife conservation, kindness, and creativity.

Each page of 'Eka and the Elephants' is brimming with vibrant illustrations and dance instructions, inviting children to actively participate in the story. As they move and dance along with Eka, they develop not only their motor skills but also their understanding of essential life values.

Awards, Recognition, and Giving Back

Once Upon a Dance has garnered widespread recognition for its innovative approach to children's education. The Dance-It-Out! collection has received numerous awards, solidifying its place as a valuable resource in the world of children's literature and dance education.

Terrel and Ballerina Konora are committed to giving back to their community. They have donated their royalties to various charities supporting the arts, animals, environment, and people. Through their actions, they hope to inspire a new generation of compassionate, creative, and conscientious individuals.