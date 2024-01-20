Onalaska Omni-Center Hosts Exciting Pet Expo

The Onalaska Omni-Center was bustling with activity over the weekend, as pet lovers and enthusiasts gathered for a unique pet expo. The event, organized by Playland Junction, offered guests the opportunity to explore a world of pet-related products while interacting with an array of animals.

Wide Range of Pet Products

From high-quality pet food to playful toys and essential supplies, the expo had something to cater to every pet's needs. The vast array of products available for purchase provided guests with a convenient opportunity to stock up on their pets' favorite items or discover new ones. This aspect of the expo was not only beneficial for the attendees but also for the local businesses that were able to showcase their products.

Interaction with Animals

A key highlight of the event was the interactive experience it offered with various animals. From the common and beloved pets like cats and dogs to the more unique and exotic creatures including bearded dragons, roaches, tarantulas, and an emperor scorpion, the expo ensured a distinctive and unforgettable experience for the attendees. The presence of these unique animals added an element of fascination and intrigue, making the event even more engaging.

Guidance from Animal Caregivers

Adding to the educational aspect of the expo, professional animal caregivers were present to offer their expertise and advice to potential pet adopters. This guidance was crucial in helping visitors understand the responsibilities that come with pet ownership. Co-owner of Playland Junction, Tasha Adams, emphasized the importance of this aspect, highlighting how the expo was more than just a marketplace - it was a platform for learning and understanding the intricacies of pet care.