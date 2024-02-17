Ollie Lue: A Soap Brand Spreading Joy and Healing One Bar at a Time

On a quiet street in Indianapolis, a revolution is taking place, one bar of soap at a time. In 2020, amidst the global turmoil, Aubrey Lindsey found solace in an unexpected form: soap making. What began as a personal journey to combat postpartum depression has since blossomed into Ollie Lue, a beacon of creativity and joy in the local community. Today, as we delve into the story of Ollie Lue, we uncover not just the birth of a business but the healing journey of its founder and the vibrant splash it's making through Indiana Grown, a partnership aimed at fostering local enterprises.

The Genesis of Ollie Lue

The journey of Ollie Lue began in the quiet of Lindsey's home, where the challenge of postpartum depression loomed large. In the search for a therapeutic outlet, Lindsey turned to soap making, a craft that demands both creativity and precision. The process was not just about creating a product but about finding a moment of peace, a splash of color in a gray world. "Each bar of soap was a step towards healing," Lindsey shares. "It was my way of bringing a little bit of joy, not just to myself but hopefully to others as well." The name Ollie Lue itself, a nod to a cherished family member, encapsulates the warmth and love that Lindsey pours into every creation.

A Palette of Joy

What sets Ollie Lue apart is not just the therapeutic journey behind it, but the vibrant colors and enticing scents that mark each bar of soap. From the invigorating zest of citrus to the calm embrace of lavender, Lindsey's creations are a feast for the senses. The soaps are not just cleansing agents; they are crafted experiences, designed to lift spirits and soothe souls. "I want each person who uses an Ollie Lue soap to feel a burst of happiness, to have that moment of joy in their day," Lindsey explains. This dedication to spreading happiness has not gone unnoticed, with the local community embracing Ollie Lue's products with open arms.

The collaboration between Ollie Lue and Indiana Grown symbolizes a significant milestone for Lindsey's venture. Indiana Grown, known for its commitment to supporting local businesses, provides a platform for Ollie Lue to reach a wider audience, celebrating the beauty of local craftsmanship. This partnership is not just a business opportunity; it's a testament to the power of community and the importance of supporting local enterprises.