Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey: A Public Love Story

The love story of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been captivating the public eye since May 2019. A romance kindled through a mutual friend has since blossomed into a relationship that both celebrities are unabashedly open about. From donning McCaffrey's jersey at an NFL game to heartfelt social media posts, their love story is a testament to their shared values and mutual admiration.

The Beginning

It all started when McCaffrey liked one of Culpo's Instagram pictures. A vacation in Mexico and public appearances at Carolina Panthers games followed, marking the commencement of a relationship that would soon capture the public's fascination. Culpo affirmed her relationship with McCaffrey by wearing his jersey to an NFL game, thereby dispelling any lingering doubts about their romance.

Public Displays of Affection

Going 'Instagram official' a month later, the couple began sharing glimpses of their romance with the world. Their first red carpet appearance at the NFL Honors in Miami marked another milestone in their relationship. A series of heartfelt social media posts on Valentine's Day further cemented their relationship in the public eye. McCaffrey's romantic gesture of naming his boat after Olivia was a testament to his deep affection for her.

Standing Together Through Changes

When McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, Culpo was there to express her unwavering support for him on Instagram. Culpo shared her reasons for giving McCaffrey a chance despite her reservations about dating athletes, citing his good family and their shared values. The couple's shared love extended to adopting a dog named Oliver Sprinkles, who even boasts his own Instagram account.

A New Chapter

In April 2023, the couple took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged at the scenic Amangiri in Utah, sharing the joyous news on Instagram. Currently, they are in the throes of wedding planning, with their beloved dog set to play the role of the ring bearer. The engaged couple continues to share their love journey with the public, serving as a testament to the power of love and shared values.