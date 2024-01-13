Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day at Wedding Sangeet, CEO Reacts

The mood was festive at a recent sangeet ceremony in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. The DJ had set the ambience with foot-tapping music, but the celebration faced a sudden interruption when the police arrived, compelling the DJ to cease the music. The bride was yet to perform her dance, and the absence of music threatened to dampen the spirit of the occasion. However, the resilient spirit of the attendees found an innovative solution to this problem in the form of an Ola electric scooter.

Unexpected savior: The Ola Electric Scooter

The e-scooter, equipped with built-in speakers, proved to be a game-changer. It filled the void left by the DJ, allowing the bride to dance to her favorite song and fulfilling her wish of dancing at her own wedding. This unique and resourceful use of the scooter not only saved the day but also highlighted the versatility of Ola’s electric vehicles.

Viral Moment: A Dance and a Scooter

One of the wedding attendees, Saurav Rokade, shared the incident on Instagram. The video showcasing how the Ola electric scooter played a crucial role in the wedding festivities quickly gained viral attention. The clip was widely shared across social media platforms, with netizens lauding the innovative use of technology.

CEO’s Reaction: Amusement and Appreciation

The viral video did not escape the eyes of Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Responding to the event on social media, Aggarwal expressed both amusement and appreciation. He highlighted how the Ola scooters are being creatively used in community celebrations, becoming more than just a commuting vehicle. He also recalled a previous occasion where the scooter’s speakers were used for live cricket commentary, indicating the extent of the vehicle’s integration into daily life and community events.

The incident once again emphasizes the adaptability of technology and its potential to bring joy and convenience in unexpected ways. With the growing trend of electric vehicles, such instances of their versatile use are likely to increase, weaving technology more closely into the fabric of our lives.