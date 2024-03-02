Oikotan Mela 2024 Celebrates Women Entrepreneurship with Star Power in Dhaka

The two-day 'Oikotan Mela 2024' commenced on a high note in Dhaka's Dhanmondi, marking the 4th anniversary of the Women Entrepreneurs Forum with a blend of culture, commerce, and celebrity presence. This event, spotlighting indigenous products and entrepreneurial spirit, drew notable figures and crowds, keen on supporting local talent and women-led initiatives.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

With the motto of fostering women entrepreneurship, the Oikotan Mela served as a vibrant platform for showcasing self-made products ranging from handicrafts to organic foods. Entrepreneurs from across Bangladesh gathered, highlighting the rich diversity and creativity inherent in the nation's business landscape. Seminars tailored around International Women's Day themes provided insights and inspiration, while cultural events, including a drawing competition for children of entrepreneurs, added a familial touch to the professional gathering.

Celebrity Support and Engagements

Renowned film star and Dhaka-10 lawmaker Ferdous Ahmed graced the event, emphasizing the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs for societal progress. The presence of such a high-profile figure not only drew attention to the event but also underscored the growing recognition of women's contributions to the economy and culture. Special guests from various sectors, including healthcare and innovation, also joined, reflecting a collective commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Collaboration for Growth

The collaboration between organizations like Universal Medical College Hospital, Dhaka, and 'uttaran' as training partners, showcased a unified approach to empowering women entrepreneurs. By offering support and resources, these collaborations aim to create a sustainable ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive. The event not only celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs but also set the stage for future collaborations that could further elevate their status in the business world.

As the curtains fell on Oikotan Mela 2024, the event left a lasting impression of empowerment, collaboration, and cultural celebration. It highlighted the pivotal role of women entrepreneurs in shaping a vibrant and inclusive economy, with the support of the community and notable figures. As these entrepreneurs continue to break barriers and forge new paths, events like Oikotan Mela serve as crucial platforms for recognition, learning, and growth.