Ohio Second Graders Rally for Cancer Patients with Chemo Care Bag Initiative

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio -- At Hills Elementary School, a heartwarming initiative led by second graders is making waves as they embark on a mission to support cancer patients at Tony Teramana Cancer Center. The annual chemo care bag distribution, orchestrated by Sarah Hibbits, has evolved into a community-wide effort, drawing in over 60 students and extending its reach beyond the classroom.

Empathy in Action

For eight years, Hibbits, now the Orton Gillingham specialist at Hills, has been the driving force behind the chemo care bag project, initially starting with her own second-grade classes. This year, despite her new role, the project continues to flourish under the stewardship of other second-grade teachers, inspired by the profound impact of past initiatives. The care packages, filled with items specifically chosen to ease the chemotherapy process, are the result of meticulous research and personal experience, reflecting Hibbits' dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those undergoing treatment.

Community Collaboration

The project's expansion to include the broader school and local community underscores a collective commitment to kindness and support for cancer patients. With a fundraising target set to cover the costs of the care bags, students are actively seeking sponsors, bridging connections within the community and fostering a sense of solidarity. The initiative not only benefits patients at the Tony Teramana Cancer Center but also instills valuable lessons of compassion and civic responsibility in the participating students.

Looking Ahead

As the collection phase draws to a close, anticipation builds for the presentation of the chemo care bags to Trinity Health System officials in April. This gesture of goodwill, encapsulated in each handmade card and carefully selected item, stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community in facing the challenges of cancer. Hibbits' vision of extending a helping hand to those in need, through the simple yet profound act of giving, continues to inspire and unite all those involved in this commendable project.