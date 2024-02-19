NYC Bud Unveils Subway-Themed Cannabis Dispensary in Queens, Paying Tribute to Iconic NYC Culture

In a move that brilliantly marries nostalgia with the burgeoning cannabis culture, NYC Bud threw open its doors to the public on February 19, 2024, in Long Island City, Queens, unveiling a first-of-its-kind subway-themed legal adult-use cannabis dispensary. Located at 44-45 Vernon Blvd, the innovative store design draws heavily on the nostalgic elements of the New York City subway system, creating a space that is as much about celebrating the city's rich cultural tapestry as it is about offering high-quality cannabis products.

Inspiration Behind the Design

The concept, as explained by co-owner Jonpaul Pezzo, was to pay homage to the NYC of his youth, focusing on the iconic subway system that threads the city's boroughs together. The store's entrance, marked by a green railing, leads into an interior adorned with subway-style signage and lighting, and a decor that mirrors the aesthetic of an MTA subway station from the 1980s. The dispensary is not short on details, featuring graffiti from classic '80s artists, a vintage subway bench, and even a graffiti-covered life-sized subway car with moving doors, meticulously refurbished from an old bus to achieve an authentic feel.

A Haven for Cannabis Enthusiasts and Cultural Aficionados

The dispensary's product lineup is as diverse as the city it celebrates, offering everything from flowers, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, to tinctures, all sourced from New York state growers. Among the suppliers are Noomi Rana and Zion Voss, founders of Zizzle, a company praised for its commitment to providing clean, safe cannabis. Their pride in supplying to NYC Bud is palpable, reflecting a shared vision of excellence and safety in cannabis consumption. The store also features unique touches like ATMs styled after MTA vending machines and a pick-up counter that harks back to an old-fashioned subway newsstand, enhancing the immersive experience.

Creating a Buzz Beyond Cannabis

On opening day, the store was not just a hub for cannabis enthusiasts but also a stage for performance art, thanks to interdisciplinary theatre artist Jonothon Lyons, known as 'Buddy the Rat'. His presence added an extra layer of authenticity and entertainment, capturing the essence of New York's vibrant street culture. This unique blend of high-quality cannabis products, coupled with an environment that celebrates New York's iconic elements, positions NYC Bud as a destination not just for locals but for content creators, tourists, and anyone with an appreciation for the city's enduring charm.

As NYC Bud embarks on its journey, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of design, the enduring appeal of New York City's cultural icons, and the burgeoning acceptance of cannabis in mainstream culture. It's more than just a dispensary; it's a celebration of New York City, its history, and its future, offering a unique customer experience that goes beyond the ordinary. In the words of co-owner Jonpaul Pezzo, the store is a tribute to the NYC subway, a system that has transported millions and witnessed countless stories unfold within its carriages. Now, it sets the stage for a new chapter in the city's narrative, one where cannabis and culture intertwine.