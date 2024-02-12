Nuit Blanche 2024: A Multisensory Journey into Creative Fantasy

This year's Nuit blanche promises an enchanting experience that will transport visitors into the realm of dreams and unconscious representations. The Palais des congrès in Montreal is set to host the annual event on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 5 pm to 1 am, offering a multitude of free, immersive installations and activities for all ages.

A Multisensory Journey into Creative Fantasy

The theme of this year's Nuit blanche is 'creative fantasy,' and the Palais des congrès is pulling out all the stops to create a surreal and playful atmosphere. Renowned architects Claude Cormier and TKNL have designed immersive installations that will challenge visitors' perceptions of reality and spark their imagination.

One of the standout installations is the Lipstick Forest, a surrealist photobooth where visitors can capture a memorable moment in a dreamlike setting. Another must-see is À l'ombre des pommetiers, an immersive experience that invites visitors to explore a world of shadows and light.

Fun for All Ages

The Nuit blanche à Montréal is not just for adults; there are plenty of activities for children to enjoy as well. Musical bikes will be available for kids to ride and create their own tunes, while a wish archway invites young and old alike to make a wish and add it to the ever-growing collection.

And what's a night out in Montreal without some sweet treats? Free hot chocolate and cotton candy will be available throughout the night to keep visitors fueled for their multisensory adventure.

Exploring Montreal through a Multisensory Lens

In addition to the installations and activities at the Palais des congrès, visitors can also explore Montreal through a multisensory lens. La Buvette des Lumières will be hosting tasting workshops that will allow visitors to discover the city's culinary delights in a whole new way. From savory to sweet, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

As the clock strikes midnight and the night comes to an end, visitors will leave with a new appreciation for the power of creativity and imagination. The Nuit blanche à Montréal is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the human spirit and the limitless possibilities that exist when we allow ourselves to dream.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, March 2, 2024, and join us at the Palais des congrès for an unforgettable night of creative fantasy and multisensory experiences.

