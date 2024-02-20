NRPA Sets Stage for Future Conferences in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Columbus

As the dawn breaks over the horizon of the parks and recreation sector, a wave of anticipation sweeps through professionals and enthusiasts alike. The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a cornerstone in advocating for vibrant and accessible parks, has unveiled the host cities for its annual conference for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028. The esteemed event is slated to grace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Columbus, Ohio, in that order, marking a new chapter in the NRPA's storied tradition of fostering community and innovation among park and recreation professionals.

Advertisment

A Gathering of Minds and Spirits

The NRPA Annual Conference is not just an event; it's a pilgrimage for over 8,000 park and recreation professionals, academics, students, advocates, and industry suppliers. These gatherings transcend the conventional, offering educational sessions, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a sneak peek into the future of park and recreation services and products. The announcement of Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Columbus as future hosts sends ripples of excitement across the community, promising a blend of rich historical tapestries and modern innovations in these vibrant cities.

Building Resilient Communities Through Parks and Recreation

Advertisment

In an era where the fabric of communities is continually being re-woven, the NRPA stands as a beacon of resilience, advocating for equity, climate readiness, and the health and well-being of communities through parks and recreation. With over 60,000 members, the association's commitment to these ideals shines through in its carefully curated annual conferences. NRPA President and CEO, Kristine Stratton, echoes this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for the chosen cities and the opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves in the local culture and landscapes. The selection of these cities is a testament to the NRPA's mission of embracing diversity and innovation in building stronger, more inclusive communities.

A Tradition of Excellence and Community

The NRPA Annual Conference has stood the test of time, evolving over the last 50 years into a pivotal gathering that champions the exchange of knowledge, the celebration of achievements, and the forging of lasting connections within the park and recreation community. As the upcoming conferences in Atlanta, Georgia, and Orlando, Florida, pave the way, the future locations of Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Columbus promise to uphold this legacy. Each city, with its unique charm and challenges, offers a canvas for the NRPA to illustrate the continuing evolution of parks and recreation in nurturing resilient and thriving communities.