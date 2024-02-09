Now Northwich Festival 2024: A Mesmerizing Blend of Dance and Street Arts

Northwich braces for a breathtaking cultural spectacle, as the Now Northwich festival announces its return on April 27, 2024. Poised to captivate up to 25,000 attendees, the fourth edition of this annual event promises a mesmerizing blend of dance and street arts, taking center stage in the heart of Northwich and Barons Quay.

A Symphony of Dance and Street Arts

The festival's 2024 lineup features a diverse array of performances, from high-energy hip hop to martial arts-infused dance, acrobatics, and aerial circus acts. Headlining the event is the French Compagnie des Quidams, presenting 'Herbert's Dream'—a dusk parade showcasing majestic figures that morph into awe-inspiring 4-meter-tall beings. This magical ritual is set to leave audiences spellbound.

In addition to the visual feast, Company Carpi will co-create a unique 'dance opera' that seamlessly integrates professional dancers, opera singers, and orchestral musicians with community dancers. The collaboration aims to celebrate the power of unity and creativity, bridging the gap between different art forms.

Empowering the Community

Adam Holloway, director of Cheshire Dance, emphasizes the importance of accessibility and financial inclusivity, especially during these challenging economic times. He anticipates that this year's Now Northwich festival will be the best yet, as it continues to connect and empower the local community.

"We're thrilled to bring such an eclectic mix of international dance and street arts to Northwich," says Holloway. "This festival not only enhances our local cultural landscape but also supports local businesses through increased footfall."

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Challenges

Cllr Lisa Denson echoes the significance of free community events like Now Northwich, expressing excitement for the positive impact it will have on the town and its residents. The festival is made possible through support from Arts Council England, the National Lottery Project Grant, UK government funding, and collaboration with various local organizations.

As the festival draws near, opportunities for community involvement abound, with openings for community dancers, volunteers, and support staff. With its captivating lineup and commitment to unity, the Now Northwich festival is set to once again weave its magic, demonstrating the resilience and spirit of Northwich in the face of adversity.

With anticipation building, the complete schedule for the Now Northwich 2024 festival will soon be available on the event's website and social media platforms. As the community eagerly awaits the return of this cherished event, one thing is certain: the power of dance and the arts will once again unite and inspire the people of Northwich.